Raghav Chadha To Centre: Bring Back Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Golden Throne

In the ongoing session of Parliament, AAP leader Raghav Chadha raised the demand to bring back the golden throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh from the UK. The Rajya Sabha MP requested the government to bring back the throne to India with an aim of reclaiming the country's rich cultural heritage.

The throne is currently kept at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. A symbol of the legendary king's power and legacy, it has been on display in the UK for centuries.

In his speech, Mr Chadha emphasized the significance of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's life and rule, highlighting his gallantry, state policies, and humanity. He urged the government to use diplomatic relations with the UK to retrieve the throne, inspiring future generations with the king's remarkable story.

"I demand that the government of India should speak to the UK government by using its diplomatic relations and make an effort to bring back that throne to India. That throne should come back to our country. We get inspiration from the life of Maharaja Ranjit Singh," Mr Chadha said.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh, also known as the "Lion of Punjab," was a prominent figure in Indian history, ruling the Sikh Empire from 1801 to 1839. He united Punjab, promoted secular values, justice, equality, and cultural heritage, and his legacy extends beyond India's borders.

Raghav Chadha's demand comes with a call to incorporate Maharaja Ranjit Singh's incredible legacy and contributions into school textbooks, ensuring that students learn about his journey and good governance. This move aims to revive interest in India's rich history and cultural icons, promoting national pride and unity.

"I also demanded that we incorporate the incredible legacy and contributions of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji to our history, in our school textbooks so that students can learn about his journey and good governance," the AAP leader said on X (formerly Twitter).