'More Dangerous Than Ordinance...': Raghav Chadha On Delhi Services Bill

Raghav Chadha said this Bill will turn democracy into babucracy.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the Bill seeking to replace the Centre's Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital is 'more dangerous' than the Ordinance itself.

The Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, ahead of the resumption of the Monsoon Session, Mr Chadha said, "This Bill will turn democracy into babucracy. The Lieutenant Governor, along with some civil servants, will run Delhi if this Bill becomes law. All powers will be taken away from the Delhi government and vested in the L-G, who is a BJP appointee. This bill is more dangerous than the Ordinance, which was notified earlier by the central government."

The AAP MP claimed further that officials in the Delhi government will become more powerful than ministers if this Bill clears both Houses of Parliament.

"Now officials can decide not to implement decisions of cabinet ministers. There will be an audit of the decision of the Council of Ministers. All appointments to the boards will be made by the L-G. They cannot digest our success and have, hence, resorted to this move," he said.

The Union Home Minister will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, while also tabling the draft of the Bill for the consideration of the House.

Union Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai will also table an explanatory statement (Hindi and English versions) showing reasons for immediate legislation by the promulgation of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 ruling of the apex court.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Raghav Chadha and fellow AAP MP Sandeep Pathak gave a suspension of business notice in Parliament, seeking discussion on the situation in Manipur.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions and adjournments over the Manipur issue, with the combined Opposition adamant on a debate and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Opposition brought a no-confidence motion last week in a bid to compel PM Modi to speak on the Manipur issue in the Parliament.

