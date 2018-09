India and France have signed a deal for France to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets to India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea next week, seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India with France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate ML Sharma, that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.

In his Public Interest Litigation, Mr Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal between India and France, and sought stay on it.