Rafale Row LIVE Updates: "Rahul Gandhi Is A Serial Liar," Says BJP

The Congress has been alleging irregularities in the deal signed by the Narendra Modi government to purchase Rafale fighter jets.

Edited by | Updated: October 12, 2018 15:11 IST
Dassault Aviation has said that the company's joint venture with Reliance in Nagpur represents only about 10 per cent of the offset obligations in the deal to purchase 36 fighter jets from France and it is in negotiations with about a hundred Indian companies to meet the requirements under the Defence Procurement Procedure of the Indian government.

"In full compliance with this regulation, Dassault Aviation decided to set up the DRAL joint venture with Reliance and build a plant in Nagpur, which should enable us to meet about 10 per cent of these offset obligations. We are in negotiations with about a hundred Indian companies and partnerships have already been concluded with about thirty of them," CEO Eric Trappier said.

The Congress has been alleging irregularities in the deal signed by the Narendra Modi government to purchase Rafale fighter jets, saying that it had caused a loss of Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer compared to the deal negotiated by the previous UPA government and that the Dassault was forced to choose Reliance as its Indian partner for the offset contract.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


"The 5th lie that the ex-French President called our Prime Minister a thief is the worst diplomatic gaffe that a senior political leader could do. It is shameful, that in their desperation"
  • First lie by Mr. Rahul Gandhi are before the nation and the world. They twisted a French media house's report on Rafale, which the CEO of Dassault has himself said has been blatant twisting of facts
  • The second lie was on the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court has refused to discuss the price and technical details of Rafale which are sensitive and highly confidential in the interest of our national security
  • The third lie was about an officer in the @DefenceMinIndia being punished has also been exposed as the officer simply being out for a training programme
  • The 4th lie is about any quid-pro-quo between a particular company and the government without any allegations. We have no say or view of what a private party decides or does business with
The Supreme court has categorically refused to discuss the price and technical details of Rafale which are sensitive for the security of country: Piyush Goyal
  • Under pressure of the associates of the first Family, the UPA cancelled the negotiations and compromised India's national security. Congress is an issue less party
  • The gentleman (Rahul Gandhi) is manufacturing fake news. If a lie is repeated 100 times, it will not become a truth.
  • NDA finalised a better deal than UPA. The CEO of Dassault has categorically confirmed that they chose themselves the partner to implement the offsets.
Every lie of the Congress has been exposed. Every false statement by them has been countered with facts and evidence: Piyush Goyal
Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar: Piyush Goyal
  • Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar.
  • They have no answers to what Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
  • All they do is keep repeating and rephrasing a series of lies.
  • They now speak about a document that Dassault has outrightly rejected by their CEO.
  • We have a crystal clear situation, where, for keeping national interests and security of the nation as paramount, the government decided to expedite the procurement of very crucial defence equipment.
  • We got more clarity from the CEO of Dassault Aviation, who has categorically confirmed that since the implementation of offsets was an obligation, they themselves chose the partners to implement the offsets.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses press conference on Rafale
