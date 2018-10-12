Rafale Row LIVE Updates: 'Rahul Gandhi Is A Serial Liar,' Says BJP

Dassault Aviation has said that the company's joint venture with Reliance in Nagpur represents only about 10 per cent of the offset obligations in the deal to purchase 36 fighter jets from France and it is in negotiations with about a hundred Indian companies to meet the requirements under the Defence Procurement Procedure of the Indian government.
"In full compliance with this regulation, Dassault Aviation decided to set up the DRAL joint venture with Reliance and build a plant in Nagpur, which should enable us to meet about 10 per cent of these offset obligations. We are in negotiations with about a hundred Indian companies and partnerships have already been concluded with about thirty of them," CEO Eric Trappier said.
The Congress has been alleging irregularities in the deal signed by the Narendra Modi government to purchase Rafale fighter jets, saying that it had caused a loss of Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer compared to the deal negotiated by the previous UPA government and that the Dassault was forced to choose Reliance as its Indian partner for the offset contract.
Here are the LIVE updates on the story:
This is Minsk Sqaure in Bengaluru where #HAL which got the short shrift in the #Rafale deal is located. @INCIndia president @RahulGandhi will address HAL employees here at 3.30 pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7bz6OhdWPx- KPCC President (@KPCCPresident) October 12, 2018
The 7th lie, he talks of different prices of the basic aircraft and chooses to compare it with the price of a fully functional and equipped Fighter jet. It is not even comparing apples and oranges, but a seed with a full grown orchard: Shri @PiyushGoyal#FakeNewsKingRahul- BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2018
The 6th lie was in Parliament, where Rahul Gandhi said he personally met the French President about any pact of secrecy between France and India. This shows his hollowness of knowledge, that he doesn't even know this pact was done in 2008 by his own Govt. #FakeNewsKingRahul- BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2018
- First lie by Mr. Rahul Gandhi are before the nation and the world. They twisted a French media house's report on Rafale, which the CEO of Dassault has himself said has been blatant twisting of facts
- The second lie was on the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court has refused to discuss the price and technical details of Rafale which are sensitive and highly confidential in the interest of our national security
- The third lie was about an officer in the @DefenceMinIndia being punished has also been exposed as the officer simply being out for a training programme
- The 4th lie is about any quid-pro-quo between a particular company and the government without any allegations. We have no say or view of what a private party decides or does business with
Congress lied in Parliament too where Rahul Gandhi said he personally met French President and asked him about the secrecy of #RafaleDeal. It only shows hollowness of knowledge that he does not know that secrecy pact was done in 2008 by then PM Manmohan Singh. #FakeNewsKingRahulpic.twitter.com/M25V2oIiKQ- BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2018
Watch LIVE: Press conference by Shri @PiyushGoyal at BJP HQ. #FakeNewsKingRahulhttps://t.co/gdvJwH61Ew- BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2018
- Under pressure of the associates of the first Family, the UPA cancelled the negotiations and compromised India's national security. Congress is an issue less party
- The gentleman (Rahul Gandhi) is manufacturing fake news. If a lie is repeated 100 times, it will not become a truth.
- NDA finalised a better deal than UPA. The CEO of Dassault has categorically confirmed that they chose themselves the partner to implement the offsets.
- Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar.
- They have no answers to what Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
- All they do is keep repeating and rephrasing a series of lies.
- They now speak about a document that Dassault has outrightly rejected by their CEO.
- We have a crystal clear situation, where, for keeping national interests and security of the nation as paramount, the government decided to expedite the procurement of very crucial defence equipment.
- We got more clarity from the CEO of Dassault Aviation, who has categorically confirmed that since the implementation of offsets was an obligation, they themselves chose the partners to implement the offsets.