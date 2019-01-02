Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie Request Supreme Court To Review Rafale Order

Former ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, along with advocate Prashant Bhushan, have requested the Supreme Court seeking a review of its December 14 verdict in Rafale case that gave the government a clean chit.

The Supreme Court had ruled that there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process behind the Rafale jet deal, clearing the government, which has been repeatedly accused by the Congress of corruption in the Rs. 59,000-crore contract. The court rejected a probe and dismissed petitions that had alleged that the government had gone for an overpriced deal to help Anil Ambani's company bag an offset contract with jet-maker Dassault. "There is no evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity," the court had said.

In their petition, Mr Sinha, Mr Shourie and Mr Bhushan alleged that the judgment "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover" to the Supreme Court. They have also requested for an oral hearing of the petition in an open court.

The Congress is insisting on a joint parliamentary committee probe although the Supreme Court has said that it found "nothing wrong" with the Rafale deal.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.