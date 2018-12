India has signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with France. (File photo)

New Delhi: The question whether an investigation is needed into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets will be decided by the Supreme Court today. The government has opposed it, questioning the court's expertise to review the Rs 59,000-crore deal for 36 planes with French firm Dassault. The court has said the pricing details - one of the most controversial aspects of the deal -- would not be debated unless the judges think it should be in public domain. Petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the deal were filed after the Congress took up the issue on a war footing, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of corruption and crony capitalism.