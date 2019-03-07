'Gayab Ho Gaya Hai Is New Line': Rahul Gandhi On 'Stolen' Rafale Papers

Rahul Gandhi today addressed the media over the Rafale deal controversy. his comments come a day after he said there is "enough evidence" to prosecute Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter. Mr Gandhi, who has been alleging corruption and crony capitalism in the deal, had tweeted that it was a case of "obvious cover-up".
Here are the highlights of what Rahul Gandhi said to the media over the Rafale Deal controversy:
- Jobs have disappeared, economic growth has disappeared and now even the Rafale files have disappeared.
- The objective of this government is to make things disappear.
- The Chowkidaar has to be kept safe.
- The file says "PMO is carrying out final negotiations." Carry out an enquiry over this too.
- (Answering a question from the media) You yourself agree that papers were stolen. This means papers are real.
- Whether or not they were stolen is a different thing. What is more important is that justice must be done on the truth that is written on that piece of paper.
- It is the government's job and the court's job to do justice.
- The government has accepted that these papers were stolen, hence confirming that these are authentic, so where is the doubt? This is proof.
- I am not alleging anything anymore.
- Government documents are saying it for themselves.
- You can charge anything you want to on anybody. But also press charges on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- The reality of where the money has really gone, will also come out gradually.
- If you are planning to press charges based on the Official Secrets Act, please do.
- But that means since documents are authentic, there should be charges pressed against the Prime Minister too.
- PM Modi performed bypass surgery in Rafale deal.
- Purchase delayed to benefit Anil Ambani.
- The government is manipulating institutions to save PM Modi, according to news agency PTI
- If the Prime Minister is not guilty, then why is he himself not getting an investigation done?
- If he really is not guilty, then why the fear?
- Get it done and let the world know that you're absolutely clean.
- PM Modi got ISI to probe Pathankot attack.
- He invited then Pak PM Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in.
- PM Modi is the poster boy of Pakistan, not us.
- These days everything seems to be disappearing... Jobs for two crore youth - disappeared, promise of Rs 15 lakh for all citizens - disappeared, promises of right price for farm produce - disappeared, economic growth - disappeared... and now, even the Rafale files - disappeared.
- They say they want to investigate media for missing Rafale files, but they don't want to investigate the person who stole ₹30,000Cr, and who conducted parallel negotiations in Rafale deal, for which there is proof, tweeted Congress, quoting its president Rahul Gandhi