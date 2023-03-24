Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh's Associate Detained In Delhi

Sources have indicated that Amritpal Singh, who is still on the run, may be headed to Delhi.

An associate of Amritpal Singh was detained from Delhi's posh Jorbagh area Thursday night as the search for the radical Sikh preacher entered Day 7 today.

Punjab Police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, arrested the man from BK Dutt Colony. This detention comes only three days after another associate of Amritpal Singh was detained from Tilak Vihar in the city.

Sources have indicated that Amritpal Singh, who is still on the run, may be headed to Delhi after his last location was traced to Haryana. The police have stepped up surveillance across the national capital as there are fears that the separatist might cross state borders from Haryana, where he was last spotted.

CCTV footage surfaced on Thursday show Amritpal Singh leaving the home of a woman who had sheltered him while he was fleeing from the police in Haryana's Shahabad. The clip shows the fugitive in a white shirt, dark blue jeans and carrying an umbrella to hide his face.

Punjab Police said yesterday that sensitive materials recovered during the search operation indicate that Amritpal Singh and his associates were involved in "anti-national" activities.

"As soon as we came to know that he has sneaked out of Punjab, we immediately alerted the other states," a senior Punjab cop said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The police launched a massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh on Saturday, just weeks after his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides.