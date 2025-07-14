Deleted Data, New Instagram Profile: Radhika Yadav's Phone Now In Focus

The investigation into the killing of 25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav has turned towards the contents of her mobile phone, with the police now attempting to retrieve deleted data that could provide insight into the circumstances leading to her death.

Radhika was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, 49, inside their double-storey home in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area on Thursday. The father, who was arrested shortly after the incident, has reportedly confessed to the murder.

The police have sent Radhika's iPhone to DITECH - the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Government of Haryana - with the goal of unlocking the device and retrieving any deleted messages, media, and communications.

According to police sources, the phone was locked, and with the password unknown to the parents, the device had to be sent to DITECH to decode. The sources confirmed that Radhika had deleted her social media accounts just days before the shooting, which they now believe could be significant in establishing a motive or identifying potential threats.

Social Media Under Scanner

A previously unknown Instagram account linked to Radhika has surfaced through a friend, and police say they are now examining this profile as part of the investigation. The police may also record the friend's statement formally, especially since she has made serious allegations on social media.

In an Instagram video, Himaanshika Singh Rajput, who claims to have been Radhika's close friend for a decade, accused Deepak Yadav of murder and controlling behaviour. She alleged that Radhika's father had "planned the murder three days in advance" and was "jealous" of her success, citing social pressure and misogyny from acquaintances as contributing factors.

Family Refutes Allegations

In response to Ms Rajput's claims, members of Radhika's extended family strongly contested the portrayal of a repressive household.

"Agar bandishe hoti, toh woh ghar se nahi nikal paati, bachhon ko training nahi de paati," one of her cousins said, insisting that if restrictions had existed, Radhika would not have been able to travel internationally or coach aspiring tennis players.

The family claims that Radhika travelled the world to compete in tournaments and was supported financially and emotionally by her parents.

They added that accusations of a stifling environment and mental pressure are baseless.

"There is hardly any country left in the world where she has not gone to play. Visa is required, tickets are also booked, it is not free. The family has also invested money, they have also worked hard. Radhika has also worked hard. Wrong statements are being made in the media that there were restrictions. There is nothing like that in the family," the cousin said.

The Confession

According to the police, Deepak Yadav confessed to firing five bullets at his daughter, four of which struck her - three in the back and one in the shoulder.

The motive cited in the police remand note includes resentment over being taunted by others for "living off her income." Radhika ran a tennis academy in Gurugram which was allegedly a source of friction between the two.

In her video, Ms Rajput made several other claims, that Radhika was forced to follow a curfew, had to make video calls to verify her whereabouts, and was being psychologically drained by her family. She alleged that Radhika's mental health had deteriorated in the days leading up to her death, claiming the tennis player had "given up" and had agreed to follow her family's demands.

She further claimed that Radhika's father was pressured by acquaintances who were "jealous" of his daughter's visibility and independence, and who had made deeply misogynistic remarks - including suggestions that she be forced into prostitution.

"These kinds of taunts fed into his fragile ego," Ms Rajput said in her statement, "and ultimately contributed to the killing."