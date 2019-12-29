Rabri Devi Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over Rs 24,500 Crore 'Jal-Jeevan-Haryali' Mission

Nitish Kumar is spreading the "pollution of corruption in the name of a costly journey", Rabri Devi said

RJD leader Rabri Devi on Sunday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he is on a political journey of Rs 24,500 crore known as "Jal-Jeevan-Haryali" but is least bothered about pressing problems like unemployment.

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री ढोल नगाड़ा भोंपू लेकर "जल जीवन हरियाली" नामक 24,500 करोड़ की राजनीतिक यात्रा पर है।



15 वर्षों से पटना मे जलजमाव, चमकी बुखार, बाढ़, पलायन और बेरोजग़ारी का निदान नहीं ढूँढने वाले सीएम ग़रीब राज्य मे इतनी महँगी यात्रा के नाम पर भ्रष्टाचारिक प्रदूषण फैला रहे है। — Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) December 28, 2019

"The Bihar Chief Minister with all pomp is on a political journey of Rs 24,500 crore. For 15 years, the Chief Minister, who has not been able to solve the issues of waterlogging, floods, emigration and unemployment in Patna, is spreading pollution of corruption in the name of such a costly journey in the poor state," she said in a tweet.