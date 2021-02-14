Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Announces Reward For Info On Accused

A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Republic Day (File)

Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted for his involvement in the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

Various teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi and its nearby areas.

Three more people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence that took place during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi's Burari area on January 26, police said. The accused have been identified as Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32).

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday had also arrested Iqbal Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. He was produced in Tis Hazari court on February 10. He was an accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case and has been sent to seven-day police custody by a local court.

The police also said that Iqbal Singh was one of the main conspirators of the Republic Day violence. Singh told the court that he did not go to Red Fort to cause violence and whatever he did or said was in the "heat of the moment".

Iqbal's arrest comes hours after the Delhi Police cell arrested Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu "for inciting farmers during the tractor rally on Republic Day at Red Fort and other areas."

So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will interrogate Sidhu on Wednesday, who has also been sent to seven-day police custody for his alleged role in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day, according to Delhi Police sources.

On Republic Day, protesting farmers did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.