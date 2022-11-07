Quota-For-Poor Verdict: Supreme Court's 5 Big Points

Our constitution doesn't allow exclusion, the court said.

Here are 5 quotes from the big judgement:

Reservation is an instrument for an affirmative action by the state. Reservation on economic criterion doesn't breach the basic structure of the Constitution. Exclusion of classes covered by Article 15(4) and 16(4) does not violate equality code and does not damage basic structure. Reservations for EWS does not violate basic structure on account of 50% ceiling limit. Our constitution doesn't allow exclusion.



The Supreme Court today upheld the 10 per cent reservation in all colleges and government jobs for the poorer sections of India's so-called "upper castes". Only one judge in the five judge bench dissented from the majority view.