Question Hour To Make A Return In Budget Session Of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday listed the rules that need to be followed for the budget session of parliament, which is starting on January 29. He said the Houses will have staggered sittings like that in the monsoon session to allow social distancing among members of parliament. The Question Hour, which had been cancelled in the September session, will be allowed for a fixed duration of one hour, he added.

The Union budget will be presented in parliament on February 1. The budget session will be conducted in two parts. The first phase of the session will begin on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address and end on February 15. The second phase will run from March 8 to April 8.

The centre had last year cancelled the winter session of parliament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Question Hour will be allowed during parliament session for an already fixed time of one hour," Mr Birla was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said the Houses will have staggered timings. "Same practise as last time - Lok Sabha to sit at 4 PM to 9 PM and Rajya Sabha from 9 AM to 2 PM," he added.

All MPs will be requested to undergo coronavirus tests before the start of parliament session, he said, adding that arrangements for the screening will be made in parliament as well near their homes.