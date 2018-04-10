Report Claimed 'Queen Elizabeth Is Prophet Muhammed's Descendant': Top 5 Bizarre News Stories You Should Not Miss

Salman Khan's blacbuck poaching case, bharat bandh, Cauvery water row, Commonwealth Games and IPL, it has been a busy news week. While you were busy keeping abreast with the top news, some totally outlandish news broke out this past week that are bound to trigger curiosity. From claims of "Queen Elizabeth being a Prophet Muhammed's descendant" to "jeans-wearing women giving birth to transgenders" - just in case you missed catching these bizarre news stories, here's a quick recap:

1. Queen Elizabeth A Descendant Of Prophet Muhammed, Claims Report



A Moroccan newspaper claimed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is a descendant of Prophet Muhammed and attributed the bizarre finding to a study. The Morrocan newspaper has claimed that 43 generations of Queen Elizabeth's family have been traced to produce the research finding that the Queen is a distant relative of the Prophet.

The study claims Elizabeth II's bloodline runs through the Earl of Cambridge in the 14th century, across medieval Muslim Spain, to Fatima, the Prophet's daughter. The claim is disputed by some historians, but the genealogical records of early-medieval Spain support it. According to reports, Ali Gomaa, the former grand mufti of Egypt, also endorsed it.

2. "Women Who Dress Like Men Give Birth To Transgenders": Kerala Professor



A professor in Kerala who is a regular at government programmes generated waves of shock and disgust with his comments on transgenders. In a clip that was widely circulated on social media, Professor Rajith Kumar is heard saying, "Women, who wear men's clothes, give birth to children called transgender - Hijra. More than six lakh such children have been already been born in Kerala... If women insult their womanhood and men insult their manhood, children born to them, though may appear to be a girl, will have the nature of a man. And this woman will later conceive a child called transgender. Such children are being born with cerebral palsy, autism." The professor, a doctorate in microbiology, faces the prospect of being blacklisted by the government for his comments.



3. Train Travels Without Engine For 10 Km, People Screamed To Alert Passengers



Close to 1,000 passengers were in a train that rolled on for nearly 10 kilometres without its engine in Odisha on Saturday night. A video clip shows 22 engine-less coaches of the Ahmedabad-Puri Express speeding past a railway platform as helpless onlookers screamed and yelled at passengers to pull the train's emergency brake.

As soon as the Railways staff noticed the train's untimely movement, they rushed to place stones on the track and managed to bring it to a halt.

4. A Woman Was Found Half-Decomposed, Crawling With Maggots - And Still Alive



A bedridden woman in her 50s, identified as Tracie Sorrells, was found living in squalor in her home in northern Georgia, partly decomposing and covered in cockroaches and maggots. Authorities described the scene as "deplorable," with garbage piled nearly to the ceiling, roaches scaling the walls and the woman - bedridden and obese - showing signs of decomposition on her legs, according to an incident report from the Gwinnett County Police Department. Her husband, Terry Sorrells, 54, and their son, Christian, 18, were arrested and charged with neglect of a disabled or elderly person, a felony offense.

5. Bihar University Issues Admit Card With Bikini-Clad Woman's Photo





In a peculiar incident, a final-year woman student of the Bihar university's affiliate SMJ College in Madhubani, about 145km from state capital Patna, found the photo of a woman in lingerie on her admit card, Hindustan Times reported. This is the second time that the Darbhanga based university is news for the same reason. Last year, a first-year student from Lalit Narayan Mithila University's JN College in Darbhanga was amazed to see Lord Ganesha's picture on his admit card. A BCom (Honours) student at Lalit Narayan Mithila University's JN College in Darbhanga was issued an admit card that had the picture and signature of the Hindu god then.Yes, we do live in a crazy, crazy world!