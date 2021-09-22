Quad, UN Address, Covid Summit Key Agenda As PM Modi Jets Off To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving for his three-day visit to the US today, said it is an "occasion to strengthen our strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia".

The PM said in his meeting with President Biden, he would review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

On the first in-person Quad Summit, PM Modi said his meeting with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan would provide an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of a virtual summit in March and "identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region".

The Afghan situation and its implications, China's growing assertiveness, ways to stem radicalism and cross-border terrorism and further expansion of India-US global partnership are expected to be the central focus of the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and President Biden in Washington on September 24.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said PM Modi will also participate in the COVID-19 global summit being hosted by President Biden.

PM Modi, in his first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

A meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, who traces her roots to India, is also on the itinerary. Referring to his first meet with her, PM Modi said he was "looking forward" to the talks to explore opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the area of science and technology. They has earlier spoken on telephone in June.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet a number of top executives of major American companies in Washington.

The PM will travel to New York on September 24 and address the United Nations General Assembly he next day. His speech will be centred on global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.