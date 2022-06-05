Qatar Summons Indian Envoy Over Controversial Remarks On Prophet

The Indian envoy was summoned by the government in Qatar today amid growing anger at home and abroad over the comments on Prophet Muhammad by several BJP leaders. The party has taken action against spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal, but it is yet to calm the frayed tempers in Arab nations, where calls for a boycott of Indian goods and movies have flooded social media with trending hashtags.

Earlier today, Ambassador Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which Qatar raised concern over the remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said the Ambassador has conveyed that the "tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements".

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.

Last week, Ms Sharma made a comment during a TV debate purportedly insulting the Prophet and triggering outrage from Muslim groups. The anger spilled over as Mr Jindal posted a tweet about the Prophet.

The BJP, which expelled Mr Jindal and suspended Nupur Sharma, issued a strong statement earlier today, saying it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy".

"As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement added.