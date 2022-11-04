Python Claimed By Locals To Be Bigger Than Anaconda Worshipped In Madhya Pradesh

Locals in Sagar claim that no one has seen the python in its entirety.

A video has emerged from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh that shows a python being worshipped by the locals at Baghraj temple. The reptile is said to be "bigger than an anaconda" and have been living in the caves of the temple for decades. The reptile appears occasionally, and when that happens, temple visitors start chanting verses. Called "Ajgar Dada", the python was seen in the cave of the temple complex two days ago and that's when the video was shot and is gaining traction on social media.

Interestingly, the locals are not scared of the reptile, which they claim is more than 40 feet long. They are seen worshipping the deity at the temple - goddess Harsiddhi Mata - at the temple in the presence of the python.

The elderly say that no one has ever seen the python in its entirety. The locals' faith is immense and they believe the reptile to be the reincarnation of a sage.

Pushpendra Maharaj, the priest of the temple, say "Ajgar Dada" is not aggressive. "He is a protector of the temple and we have been worshipping him for years."

The priest further said that 10-feet-long cobra snakes are also seen around the temple complex. He claimed that the snakes have never harmed anyone.

Anacondas are a group of large snakes, which are found in South America. Four species are currently recognised: The green anaconda, the yellow anaconda, the dark-spotted one and the Bolivian anaconda.

Out of these, the green anaconda is the largest snake in the world, according to National Geographic. It can reach a length of 30 feet (9 metres) and weigh up to 550 pounds (227 kg).