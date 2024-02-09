PV Narasimha Rao To Get Bharat Ratna: 5 Facts About Former Prime Minister

PV Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921, in Andhra Pradesh's Karimnagar. He was a widower and father of three sons and five daughters.

Mr Rao pursued his education at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Bombay University, and Nagpur University.

With a background in agriculture and law, Mr Rao ventured into politics and held significant portfolios such as Minister of Law and Information, Law and Endowments, Health and Medicine, and Education in the Andhra Pradesh government. He also served as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971 to 1973.

Mr Rao served as a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1957 to 1977 and the Lok Sabha from 1977 to 1984.