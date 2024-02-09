PV Narasimha Rao, A Debated Legacy, Now Bharat Ratna

Narasimha Rao is known for bringing in big economic reforms in the 1990s.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, whose legacy has been debated for years, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, nearly two decades after his death.

Narasimha Rao figures among a record five recipients of the country's highest civilian award this year - the others are Karpuri Thakur, Charan Singh, LK Advani and renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

Narasimha Rao is known for bringing in big economic reforms in the 1990s. He led a Congress government at the Centre from 1991 to 1996. His Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh, went on to become Prime Minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that Narasimha Rao, as a distinguished scholar and statesman, served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

"Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added.

The top honour for Narasimha Rao, a Congress Prime Minister, is seen by many as the ruling BJP's outreach to his home state Andhra Pradesh, and also Telangana, which was carved out of it in 2014.

The national honours this year have a message for states and parties not allied to the BJP, that the party respects and honours icons who were perceived to have been denied their due by their own parties.

Narasimha Rao belongs to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Andhra Pradesh rivals, the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition TDP are both hoping for a tie-up with the BJP.

But the move is also read as an attempt to outclass the Congress, which, for years, distanced itself from Narasimha Rao over allegations of corruption on his watch.

On Thursday, PM Modi specifically referred to Mr Rao's death and said he was disrespected by the Congress.

When Mr Rao died in December 2004, his body was not kept at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.