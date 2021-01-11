Put Farm Laws On Hold Or We Will Do It, Chief Justice Tells Government

The court's sharp remarks came during a hearing on petitions challenging the farm laws.

The Supreme Court today asked the central government whether it would pause the implementation of three controversial farm laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi, saying the situation had gone worse. "Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the ego here?"

"Each one of us we will responsible if anything goes wrong. We don't want any injuries or blood on our hands," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said in sharp remarks.

The top court suggested that after the implementation of the laws was stayed, the protest could continue. "But decide whether you want to carry on the protest on the same site or move to other," it said.