"Everyone Began Jumping On Tracks": Passenger Recalls Horror After Fire Rumour

A rumour of "aag lag gayi, aag lag gayi (There's a fire, there's a fire)," triggered the outbreak of mass panic among train passengers and everyone started running, jumping off the train, said a witness to the train tragedy in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra that claimed 12 lives.

The passengers had stepped out of their coaches due to a suspected fire on the Pushpak Express. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express arrived on the adjacent track and hit them. The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, more than 400 km from Mumbai

Some passengers saw sparks flying from the wheels of the train when brakes were applied. Soon, a rumour spread that there's been a fire. Panic gripped passengers and they started jumping off the train," witness Vishal Yadav, who was bleeding from the knee, told NDTV.

Those who jumped on the tracks were run over by a fast train, said officials.

"We also started getting down. Suddenly there was a train coming in from the opposite direction and that caused a stampede-like situation. I tried to get away and was injured in the process," Mr Yadav said.

A senior Railway official told news agency PTI that the preliminary information suggests sparks and smoke inside one of the general coaches of Pushpak Express due to either "hot axle" or "brake-binding (jamming)".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to families who have lost a loved one in the tragedy.

"Our minister Girish Mahajan is personally overseeing the rescue and support to the victims of the accident. I have spoken to district administration and police officials there (in Jalgaon)," the Chief Minister said.

