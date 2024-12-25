"Whole Industry" Will Meet Revanth Reddy Tomorrow: Producer Amid Stampede Row

Film producer Dil Raju has said the entire Telangana film industry will meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tomorrow. Mr Raju, who is the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, said that he would act as a bridge between the film industry and the government.

While addressing the media about the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Mr Raju stated, "The Chief Minister (Revanth Reddy) has scheduled tomorrow's appointment and the entire film industry will meet him. I will act as a bridge between the Telangana Film Development Corporation and the government. Everyone available in Hyderabad will attend."

Earlier, Dil Raju informed that Sri Tej, who got severely injured during the stampede, is responding well to treatment and was taken off the ventilator two days ago. Sri Tej's mother, Revathi, lost her life in the incident.

He visited KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Tej's family. Speaking to ANI, he said that he had previously met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss providing support to Sri Tej's family, ensuring that both the film industry and government would offer all necessary assistance.

"He (the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2) is responding (to treatment) and recovering. He was taken off the ventilator two days ago," said Dil Raju.

On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film on December 4.

Meanwhile, the father of the injured child, Bhaskar, expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving. "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us," he said.

On December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. Chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car, leading to the stampede.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

