Odisha's Jagannath Temple Reopens For Public After 4 Months

The Jagannath Temple was shut on April 24 amid the second wave of the pandemic

The Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri re-opened for devotees after a gap of about four months in adherence to the COVID guidelines, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday.

"Adequate safety measures have been put in place so that the people can have darshan and offer prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols," said Krishan Kumar Chief Administrator, SJTA.

Mr Kumar further said that, "The devotees would have to produce their final COVID-19 vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report to visit the temple along with a photo identity card".

"The temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoidany spike in the transmission of COVID-19 on account of huge gatherings that areexpected on such festive occasions," Mr Kumar said.