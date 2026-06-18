Punjab's Doorstep Service Crosses 4.18 Lakh Appointments, Reduces Pendency

Punjab's doorstep delivery programme, Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar, has provided more than 3.10 lakh government services to citizens and reduced pendency across departments to 0.33%, the state government said.

Citizens can access 437 government services by calling the 1076 helpline or booking appointments through WhatsApp, the online portal and Sewa Kendras under the initiative. After booking an appointment, trained operators visit citizens' homes, collect documents, help complete applications and submit them online.

The government said over 4.18 lakh appointments have been booked since the launch of the scheme.

Aman Arora, Punjab's Good Governance and Information Technology Minister, said technology is helping improve transparency and accountability in service delivery.

"Technology does not replace governance; it strengthens transparency and accountability," he said, adding that digital tracking systems help reduce delays and make services more accessible.

Arora said the government's objective is to ensure that citizens do not have to make repeated visits to government offices for routine services.

The government said that the scheme has particularly benefitted senior citizens, persons with disabilities, farmers in remote areas, women and working professionals, who previously had to spend time and money travelling to government offices and often depended on middlemen to access services.

Citizens can receive certificates and approvals through SMS, WhatsApp or home delivery. The government has also introduced online verification through Patwaris, Nambardars, Sarpanches, Municipal Councillors and other officials.

"The recent initiative to facilitate online verification of certificates through Sarpanchs, Nambardars and Municipal Councillors is another step towards reducing paperwork, limiting unnecessary physical visits and making government services more accessible," Arora said.

The initiative also includes "formless services", where citizens no longer need to fill out lengthy application forms. Instead, doorstep delivery operators collect information digitally and the system automatically generates applications.

The government said real-time tracking, monitoring dashboards and feedback mechanisms have also been introduced to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of services across the state.