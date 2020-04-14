Punjab Procuring More Personal Protection Equipment Kits For Cops: Amarinder Singh

Punjab police have been instructed to not allow any lockdown violations, Amarinder Singh said (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits will be provided to the police force who are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

Amarinder Singh at a video press conference, said, "While the first priority was the protection of the health workers, for whom the state already has 16,000 PPE kits, the government will also give PPE kits to the police force."

"The government is also procuring more kits to be given to the police personnel, after all the doctors, paramedics and sanitation workers in hospitals are equipped with such kits," he said. "The police force was facing major risks in the current situation," he added.

On the attack on the police in Patiala, that led to the amputation of a cop's hand, the chief minister said he had told the Director General of Police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"What do the Nihang think? That they can get away with this?" he remarked, adding that his first reaction to the incident was of "extreme anger".

ASI Harjeet Singh was an extremely brave man, Amarinder Singh said.

The chief minister, in response to a question, made it clear that the relief operations being conducted by the police were their own initiative, and from their own resources. No police personnel were being asked to do any work over and above their duty of enforcing the curfew and maintaining law and order in the state, he added.

"While the government was cognizant of the problems faced by the people, there was no option but to continue with the stringent restrictions for the present, given the massive threat of the pandemic spiralling out of control," said Mr Singh, adding that the police had instructions not to allow any violation, including with regard to wearing of masks when outside.