Charanjit Channi's Nephew Arrested By Central Agency Ahead Of Punjab Polls

The arrest comes just days ahead of polling for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly. Voting will be held on February 20, while the results will be out on March 10.

New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupendra Singh Honey, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-mining case. The probe agency took Honey into custody yesterday evening and will produce him in a CBI court today.

They said Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late at night.

Last month, ED had seized Rs 8 crore during a raid at premises belonging to Honey. The raids were made in connection with the illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate had said "incriminating" documents related to the "illegal" sand mining and property transactions, mobile phones, gold worth more than Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were also seized during the searches.

