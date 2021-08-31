Case Against Banned Group's Leader Over Assassination Threat To Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh warned Gurpatwant Singh Pannu against any attempt to disturb the state's peace.

Punjab Police on Tuesday registered a case against pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu over his assassination threat against the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The case has been registered against Pannu, his associates, and banned group Sikhs For Justice members, state police chief Dinkar Gupta said, adding that the leader threatened assassination of the Chief Minister, an elected constitutional Head of government of the State of Punjab.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Minister warned Gurpatwant Singh Pannu against any attempt to disturb the state's peace, stability and communal harmony.

Asserting that any bid by the banned ''Sikhs for Justice'' (SFJ) and its self-styled General Counsel to create trouble in Punjab would be countered with the full might of his government, the Chief Minister said, "Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab and again plunge our people into the dark abyss of the terrorism days, which took thousands of innocent lives."

The Chief Minister said Pannu's pathetic attempts to once again fan hatred, divisiveness and violence in the name of religion and in the garb of a peaceful secessionist campaign for the attainment of Khalistan has already been strongly repudiated by the people of Punjab and India, who want to live and prosper in peace.