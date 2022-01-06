After PM's Security Breach, Questions Over Rules 'Blue Book'

The Prime Minister's security on his visits to states follows what is called the SPG's Blue Book.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent 20 minutes on a Punjab highway blocked by protesting farmers in a massive security breach, the Congress has alleged that the Special Protection Group (SPG) violated rules with a last-minute change in plans.

The Prime Minister's security on his visits to states follows what is called the SPG's Blue Book. In these rules, the PM's plan is shared in detail with the state's top leadership including the Chief Minister, Home Minister and police chief.

The SPG coordinates with the state police and other officers for a security plan and all routes are sanitised.

Yesterday, when bad weather prevented PM Modi from taking a helicopter to the site of an election rally from Bathinda, his plans were quickly changed to a two-hour drive covering a 111 km distance.

When the PM's convoy was blocked on a flyover by protesters, he was forced to turn back. Cancelling his programme, he headed straight to the Bathinda airport.

As a high level probe begins, questions have been flying between rival sides:

Why was PM Modi taken on an unsanitised route and who cleared it?

Were intelligence inputs given about the protest?

Did Punjab police clear the 111-km drive for PM Modi?

Were the usual SPG vehicles missing from the PM's convoy?

Given the weather, was there an alternative plan for the PM's travel?

The Union Home Ministry accused the Punjab police of not following the SPG Blue Book. "As per the Blue Book, the state police has to prepare a contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one in Punjab during the PM's visit," an official told news agency ANI.

The BJP has accused Punjab's ruling Congress of putting the Prime Minister in danger with "murderous intentions", several state ministers and Congress leaders have questioned whether PM Modi wilfully violated his security rule-book.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any breach and pointed at the abrupt change of plans. "He is our PM. I would lay down my life to protect him, as a Punjabi," he said to reporters, "but he was in no danger."

Mr Channi said though travelling by road is a joint decision, the role of the state police is limited and everything was handled by the SPG and other central agencies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a veteran Congress leader, defended the Punjab government and said it is the SPG and Intelligence Bureau that should be held accountable for what happened.

"It is a serious matter if there is any lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. It is serious because the nation has lost two Prime Ministers - Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi - after which the responsibility of the PM's entire security was given to the SPG," Mr Gehlot was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The primary responsibility of the PM's security lies with the SPG and the IB and the state police follows directions and advice of the SPG. Without the clearance of the SPG, the convoy of the PM cannot move," he added, asking why the elite force allowed the PM's convoy on a route where a protest was being held.

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, ripped into the Congress.

"Repeated rejections by the people have taken them on the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," said Amit Shah.