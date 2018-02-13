Punjab Minister Flips Coin To Decide On Posting Of Lecturers

The incident was caught on cameras and aired by television news channels.
However, a spokesperson of the Congress government in the state claimed that the minister's intention was to allot the posts in a "transparent" manner and blamed the media for creating an unnecessary controversy.
Two lecturers -- one from Nabha and another from Patiala -- wanted to be posted to a government polytechnic institute at Patiala. In order to resolve the issue, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi decided to toss a coin.
The incident took place yesterday when the minister had called 37 mechanical lecturers, who were recently recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination, for giving them their posting orders.
Meanwhile, the government spokesman defended Mr Channi's move.
Stating that both the candidates were vying for the same post, he said, "One of them said his scores were better than the other candidate, while the other one said he was more experienced.
The spokesman also claimed that the minister's intention was to allot the postings in a "transparent" manner.