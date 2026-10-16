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Punjab Man Kills Wife With Axe In Front Of His Mother, Consumes Poison

A domestic dispute is suspected, but the exact motive behind the killing has not yet been established.

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Punjab Man Kills Wife With Axe In Front Of His Mother, Consumes Poison
Officials said the axe has been recovered and an investigation is on.
Chandigarh:

A man walked up to his wife while she was collecting fodder and hacked her to death with an axe in front of his mother in Punjab's Barnala district on Friday. He then returned home and died by suicide. 

Officials said Kulwinder Kaur, who was around 50 years old, had gone to a field in Channanwal village with her mother-in-law to collect fodder for their cattle. Around 1.30 pm, her husband, Bhola Singh, went to the field and attacked her with an axe, killing her on the spot.

Singh then returned home and consumed a poisonous substance. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A domestic dispute is suspected, but the exact motive behind the killing has not yet been established. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police JK Channa said the police have launched an investigation and recovered the axe suspected to have been used in the crime.

"The recovery of the weapon and the sequence of events are part of the ongoing investigation. We are working to determine the precise motive behind the incident," he said. 

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