Punjab Logged 154 Immigration Fraud Cases In 3 Years, But Zero Prosecution: Centre

Punjab has witnessed a sharp surge in complaints against illegal immigration agents, but not a single prosecution sanction has been issued against the accused over the past three years, according to data tabled by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Parliament on Friday.

The MEA informed the Lok Sabha that Punjab recorded 80 complaints against illegal immigration agents in 2025, a steep increase from 18 complaints in 2024. The state had reported 56 complaints in 2023, indicating a rise in alleged immigration fraud.

Punjab ranked among the states with the highest number of complaints, behind only Andhra Pradesh (448), Kerala (238), Delhi (153), Telangana (111), Tamil Nadu (99) and Rajasthan (97).

However, despite the growing number of complaints, no request for prosecution sanction was either sought or granted in Punjab between 2023 and 2025, effectively leaving all cases without the next legal step required for prosecution under the relevant provisions.

The contrast is stark when compared with several other states. Delhi sought prosecution sanction in 11 cases in 2024 and 13 cases in 2025, with approvals granted in all of them.

Kerala also initiated prosecution proceedings, seeking sanctions in seven cases in 2023 and 15 cases in 2024, with seven and one sanctions granted, respectively. Karnataka, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu also reported prosecution-related action during the same period.

The figures come amid persistent concerns over illegal migration networks operating in Punjab, a state where overseas migration remains a major aspiration for many families. The data suggests that while complaints against alleged immigration fraudsters are rising, translating those complaints into criminal prosecution continues to remain a major challenge.

The latest figures highlight the widening gap between the number of immigration fraud complaints and legal action in Punjab, a state that has remained at the centre of India's overseas migration landscape for decades.

The promise of jobs and permanent residency abroad has sustained a flourishing network of visa and immigration consultants, but it has also created fertile ground for fraudulent operators. Districts in the Doaba region, especially Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, continue to account for a large share of such cases, reflecting the area's deep migration linkages.

Other urban centres, including Mohali, Ludhiana and Amritsar have also seen a rise in complaints. The issue has gained renewed attention in recent months following the deportation of several Indians from the United States, many of whom were reported to have travelled through illegal migration channels.