Punjab Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead: What We Know So Far

At least five shots were fired from a pistol, allegedly by a local shopkeeper.

The attacker was arrested immediately and the pistol seized, said the local police commissioner, who did not give more details yet.

The controversial leader had police protection but the attacker was successful in landing at least two shots that killed him before he could be brought to a hospital, BBC reported.

The leader had several cases against him for hurting religious sentiments and making casteist remarks. He has also been arrested on several occasions and served jail time.