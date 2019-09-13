Punjab Jails To Get Religious Literature On Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary

The government said the aim is to help jail inmates change their outlook and psyche. (Representational)

The Punjab government has decided to distribute religious literature in all prisons in the state to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

On the eve of the Sikh Guru's birthday celebrations, the Punjab government has also proposed to release 550 prisoners on account of good conduct.

Punjab Minister of Jail Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said books written by renowned Sikh scholar Bhai Vir Singh, depicting the life history of Guru Nanak Dev and those on the teachings and philosophy of other Sikh Gurus, will be distributed in the prisons.



Mr Randhawa said the rationale behind distributing such literature to jail inmates is to help them change their outlook and psyche, thus enabling them to assimilate themselves in the mainstream of society.

He added the aim is to distribute 550 books in five-five sets in every jail of Punjab. The initiative would be undertaken with the assistance of religious organisations, including the Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Foundation.

The state government is pulling out all stops to ensure that the 550th 'Parkash Purb' celebrations of the founder of the Sikh religion turn out to be memorable.

Under the strategy, various cities that were visited by Guru Nanak Dev are being beautified and given a new look.

