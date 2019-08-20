Punjab Health Project Repackaging Of Centre's Scheme: Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal blamed the Rajiv Gandhi dispensation for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday night hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for launching a health scheme on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Mr Badal claimed that the scheme was nothing but repackaging of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Blaming the Rajiv Gandhi dispensation for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Mr Badal tweeted: "It's you only @capt_amarinder who can suck up to these Gandhis to come in power but for me, it's a commitment with the community to ensure every culprit of Sikh massacre is put behind bars."

Mr Badal's remarks came after Amarinder Singh slammed him for spreading "lies" about Rajiv Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Slamming Mr Badal for "brazen falsehoods" on the eve of Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Amarinder Singh had described the SAD leader's comments as a "conspiracy to incite and divide" the Sikh community by defaming the former prime minister.

