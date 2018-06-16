Punjab, Haryana Get Relief From Dust As Rain Lashes Region

Poor visibility and air quality had affected flights in Chandigarh.

Rains hit several parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh today, clearing the blanket of haze which had covered the region for the past three days. Flight operations have also resumed.Rains started past midnight and washed away the blanket of dust haze that had adversely affected life in the two states.While several places in Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rains, Chandigarh too received heavy downpour early today bringing much-needed relief to residents.Mercury plummeted several notches after rains, Met officials said. The rain also brought cheer to paddy growers.Flight operations at the Chandigarh International Airport, which had been hit due to low visibility, resumed today, airport officials said. Most of the flights had to be cancelled during the past two days