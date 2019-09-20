Punjab Government 'Blocking' Inauguration Of Bathinda AIIMS: Harsimrat Kaur

Inauguration of the facility it is held up due to no power supply, Harsimrat Kaur alleged.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Punjab is "blocking" the inauguration of AIIMS in Bathinda after making "repeated attempts" to stall the project.

She urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to work in the larger interest of the state and its people, and be proactive towards timely implementation of the project of national interest.

"Since his government came to power in 2017, Punjab Chief Minister Singh have been putting one obstacle after another in the stage-wise execution of the prestigious AIIMS Bathinda project," she said.

"This time, the state government is deliberately delaying the power supply to the premier medical institute as is evident from the Union health ministry's latest communique to the state chief secretary," the Bathinda MP said.

Inauguration of the facility it is held up due to no power supply, she alleged.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the state and the Union health ministry for establishment of AIIMS in Punjab, the Punjab government has to provide electricity of the required load at its own cost.

The cost for operation and maintenance of a 66/11 KV substation has to be borne by either the Punjab government or the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as the utility would be charging for the power supply, according to a statement.

Harsimrat Badal alleged that the state government was supposed to provide power supply to AIIMS Bathinda last year itself, but it "failed" to do so.

Even in the last review meeting, the state authorities were asked to ensure power supply to the institution latest by September 15, while categorically mentioning that the building is ready for inauguration. But it "fell on deaf ears", she said.

Harsimrat Badal also said that the Union health secretary has made a special request to the Punjab chief secretary for the early resolution so that the required power load could be supplied for successful commissioning of the OPD services which would benefit the entire region.

