Punjab Farmer Unions Lift Goods Train Blockade, State Welcomes Move

The farmer unions have backed Punjab's new farm laws.

Up to 30 protesting farmer unions of Punjab today lifted the three-week-old blockade on goods trains, backing the new bills passed by the state government to counter the Central farm laws.

The blockade has been lifted till November 05, though protests near toll plazas, petrol pumps, and residences of BJP leaders will continue, the unions said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the Kisan Unions' decision to allow movement of goods trains, saying it was in the interest of the state's economy and its revival.

"The farmers had shown their love and concern for the people of Punjab with this move, as it will allow the state to get its much-needed coal supplies," the Chief Minister said in a press release issued by his office.

Punjab had emerged as the epicentre of protests against the Centre's farm laws, passed last month amid much acrimony in Parliament. The new laws have been perceived as being tough on farmers, particularly putting them at the mercy of corporate entities.

On Tuesday, Punjab became the first state to formally reject and counter the Centre's laws by first moving a resolution against them, and then unanimously clearing four bills designed to counter those passed by Parliament.

The farmer unions now claim it was their protest that forced the state to call a special session to pass the new bills.

The Rail Roko (train blockade) had caused huge financial losses to the industry, compounding the crisis triggered by the Covid pandemic, the press release said today. "The lifting of the blockade…will help the state replenish its critically low urea supplies," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

Promising to back the unions in their fight against the Central laws, Mr Singh urged them to lift the blockade on passenger trains, too, especially since the festival season is peaking.