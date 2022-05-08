'Punjab's Resurrection Possible...': Navjot Sidhu To Meet Bhagwant Mann

Congress's Navjot Sidhu today said he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tomorrow to discuss the "economic revival" of the state. Mr Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician who was leading the state Congress, had to step down after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded state elections.

"Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab's economy . . . Punjab's Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .," Mr Sidhu tweeted today.