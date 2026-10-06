Analysis | The Pargat Play: New Challenges For New Punjab Congress Chief

The change of guard in the Punjab Congress may have relieved the anti-Amrinder Singh Raja Warring camp and fulfilled Pargat Singh's desire to become the new captain, but the main challenge for the party remains - never-ending factionalism in the state unit.

The new political development has put the Punjab Congress camp led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the front foot, so much so that Warring himself termed it a "victory for Channi and the party". Channi's son, Rhythmjit Singh, put it cryptically on social media: 'Gudda Guddi OOOOO Yandeee' (there go gudda guddi). It painted the change as a victory for the anti-Warring camp while targeting both Warring and former state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, who had turned down the Channi faction's demand to replace the PCC chief saying "gudda-guddi ka khel nahi hai."

Pargat Singh's elevation as PCC chief is a crown of thorns amid factionalism in the party. Rhythmjit Singh has no say in the Punjab Congress except for being the son of a former chief minister, but his post has stirred up fresh turmoil. Channi has not reacted to his son's post targeting party leaders who are vital for achieving the new goal set by the party high command.

The reactions from the Channi camp could trigger fresh fear psychosis in the party high command, as assertions like this and over-ambition can lead to internal feuds.

Warring's reaction was a photograph with Baghel, a public reminder of a relationship that no longer calls the shots in the state unit. Despite being dethroned, Warring cannot be ignored as he represents the dominant Jat Sikhs and had offered to quit even when the party high command favoured him.

Contrary to Channi's son's remark, Gurdaspur MP from the camp and former state home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's comments were more careful and revealing. Also AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, he said those who created the differences should reflect, and that he himself was responsible, "and so is Warring and other Congress leaders," for circumstances that should not have arisen.

Randhawa had backed Charanjit Singh Channi by indirectly demanding the removal of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring by raking up the 'compromised leader' tag against him.

What Led To Raja Warring's Ouster

The public feud between Congress leaders Randhawa and Warring had exposed deep internal friction within the Punjab Congress. Randhawa had indirectly criticised Warring for not daring to protest against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Congress party insiders say the alleged bus fabrication scam dogged Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, besides his controversial remark against the party's Dalit leaders.

The Punjab bus fabrication case involves corruption allegations stemming from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's tenure as Transport Minister (2021-22). The controversy centres on contracts awarded to a Jaipur-based company to build bodies for 841 government buses. Critics allege the state paid an inflated Rs 11.98 lakh per bus, bypassing local Punjab builders who quoted nearly half that price. The deal, along with irregularities in private route permits, allegedly caused a loss of Rs 60 crore to Rs 100 crore to the state exchequer.

The case resurfaced when Mann publicly threatened Warring on September 9, 2023, during an event in Jalandhar. Mann had accused Warring of "minting money" by outsourcing the fabrication work out of state. He warned that the exact files and financial figures of the scam would be exposed, prompting the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to launch a formal investigation weeks later.

Can Full-Back Pargat Singh Stitch It All Back?

Pargat Singh was picked as the new PCC chief because he is a low-profile, clean, non-controversial figure. That is a strength inside the party and a risk outside it.

Pargat Singh captained the Indian men's hockey team, held sports and education ministries in the Charanjit Singh Channi government, and has won the Jalandhar Cantonment seat thrice. But the challenges as the captain of a faction-riddled party are different. The consensus that made him president - acceptable to the Channi camp - does not automatically become authority. Warring has already called the change a win for the Channi faction.

Pargat Singh may not belong to one camp or the other, but he will have to burn the midnight oil to unite all factions and present a united house.

The Clock Is Ticking

The 2027 Assembly elections are months away, and the model code will shut the reorganisation window before the party is ready. The Punjab Congress has lost more elections to its own camps than to its opponents. A grounded president can lower the temperature. He cannot abolish the camps by his mannerisms alone.

The second job is the booth. A new president, like his predecessors, still has to rebuild the grassroots machinery and turn a non-flashy style into a message that travels against the Aam Aadmi Party and a resurgent Akali Dal.

Hockey, jobs and the flight of young people out of Punjab are usable lines. They work only if he is allowed to own them.

Congress will gain if the change reads as discipline: one president, one in-charge, no more public score-settling. It will lose if Pargat Singh remains a figurehead while the faction that forced the change holds the real say. He was chosen as a full-back to hold the line. The election will ask him to play further up the field.

The 2027 result will not sit on Pargat Singh alone as the onus will be shared jointly by the Channi faction. Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa steered the removal of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and the new president is a man their side can live with. If the Punjab Congress falls short, the camp that called the change its victory will own the defeat with him.

A second test is already in circulation. Pargat, Channi and Randhawa are Sikh leaders, and the talk that Vijay Inder Singla was passed over has fed a claim that Hindu faces were overlooked. Whether or not that reading holds, it is Pargat's job to stop it from becoming a reason for Hindu voters to step back. Holding the line inside the party will not be enough if a section of the electorate decides the reshuffle was not meant for them.