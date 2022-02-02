Navjot Sidhu Visits Vaishno Devi As Congress Asks People For Chief Minister Choice

Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Sidhu posted a video of him posing for selfies at the shrine.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu just as the party started seeking public opinion on the chief ministerial candidate. Similar to what the Aam Aadmi Party had done in the state, Congress has been collecting public feedback through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls for a few days now. State chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has often been rumoured to be the party's favourite for the top job.

Warmth, love and affection at the heavenly abode is heart rendering… pic.twitter.com/Z7KEUBIY9E — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 2, 2022

"Warmth, love and affection at the heavenly abode is heart rendering...," Mr Sidhu tweeted along with a video of him entertaining requests for selfies from people who flocked around him. The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier tweeted a picture of him in front of a chopper announcing his visit. "On my way to Mata Vaishno Devi... The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of Dharma... At her lotus feet for blessings... Dushtaan da vinaash kr, Punjab da Kalyaan kar (Destroy evil, bless Punjab)... Sach Dharam di sathapana kr (establish true faith)...," he had tweeted.

On my way to Mata Vaishno Devi… The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of Dharma… At her lotus feet for blessings… Dushtaan da vinaash kr, Punjab da Kalyaan kar… Sach Dharam di sathapana kr… pic.twitter.com/gisDltSkdz — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 2, 2022

The IVR call from Congress plays a recorded message in Punjabi prompting listeners to press a key to vote among three options. Charanjit Singh Channi's name has been placed at number one, followed by Navjot Sidhu's. The third option asks whether Congress should go without a chief minister face.

Notably, Mr Sidhu had called the Aam Aadmi Party's "Janta chunegi apna CM (people will choose their CM)" campaign a "deceptive scheme" to trick people and alleged that the party was trying to create an "illusion" and "fake perception" of choice. He had even written to the Election Commission against AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and called him a trickster and a hypocrite.

On January 19, Mr Kejriwal had announced that Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Punjab chief, would be the party's chief ministerial candidate after he reportedly received 93.3 per cent of responses in his favour.

With the electoral contest heating up in the state, all eyes are on the grand old party's pick for the top job. Mr Sidhu had earlier publicly said that the party should declare the candidate.

Mr Channi has been nominated from two assembly constituencies leading to speculations around him being favoured by the party and allowing him a backup chance if he loses in one of the seats. Mr Sidhu has repeatedly tried to project himself as the candidate.

A video clip starring Charanjit Channi, with a subtle endorsement by actor Sonu Sood, posted by the party last month had also triggered speculations of him being the party's choice.