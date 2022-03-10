Punjab Tunes Out Controversial Singer Congress' Sidhu Moosewala: 5 Points

Punjab Election Results: AAP's Vijay Singla defeated Sidhu Moosewala by a margin of 63,323 votes.

Controversial rapper and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala lost from the Mansa assembly seat to Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla. He had joined the Congress last year with both Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcoming him aboard.

AAP's Vijay Singla defeated Sidhu Moosewala by a margin of 63,323 votes. While Sidhu Moosewala got 36,700 votes, Mr Singla bagged 1,00,023 votes.

Here are 5 things about Sidhu Moosewala:

1) He hails from the Moosewala village in the Mansa district of Punjab. In his music videos, Sidhu Moosewala is known to flaunt guns. The rapper was named in an FIR last year for promoting gun culture through his song Sanju. The case was filed after images showing him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the COVID-19 lockdown went viral.

2) The 28-year-old singer has a sizable fan base. He has 6.9 million Instagram followers and a YouTube channel with over 1 crore subscribers. Sidhu Moosewala was picked by Congress because of his popularity.

3) Sidhu Moosewala's mother was a village sarpanch and father an ex-army man. The Congress leader has a degree in electrical engineering. He took to music in college before moving to Canada.

4) Sidhu Moosewala was a vocal supporter of the farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the central government.

5) His political campaign centred on Mansa's growth. In an interview, Sidhu Moosewala stated that the key challenges in his area were education and health, and that he was working to tackle them.