Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Loses Amritsar East: Five Things About The Leader

Bikram Singh Majithia, a three-time MLA from Majithia constituency in Amritsar district, was contesting from Amritsar East seat for the first time in this election. Mr Sidhu won from this seat in the 2017 assembly elections.

Hailing from a politically influential family, the controversial Akali leader won from the Majithia constituency in the 2007 Assembly elections for the first time. The 46-year-old retained the seat in 2012 and 2017.

He has been a minister in the Akali Dal governments between 2007 and 2017. Mr Majithia held the Environment, Revenue, NRI affairs as well as Science and Technology portfolios.

Mr Majithia is the brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and brother-in-law of Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.