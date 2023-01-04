Elderly Woman Murdered, Robbed By Grandson, 4 Others In Punjab

Injury marks were also found on the woman's head, said police. (Representational)

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and murdered by her grandson and four others in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Khanpur Thiara village, about 13 Km from here, on Tuesday, they said. The victim has been identified as Gian Kaur, they said.

Sukhvir Singh, alias Sukha, Balbir Singh alias Labu, Harman Singh, and Deepak Gupta have been arrested while the main accused, Manpreet alias Monu, is still missing, they said.

Station House Officer (Bullowal) Inspector Pankaj Sharma said Manpreet along with the four accused strangled his maternal grandmother with a shawl at her residence.

Injury marks were also found on the woman's head, he said.

According to Ms Kaur's neighbour Kuldeep Singh, he saw Deepak coming out of the woman's house. He was carrying a television and some other articles on the back of his motorcycle and fled after he saw him, he said.

When the neighbour went inside Ms Kaur's house, Manpreet, Sukhvir, Balbir, and Harman fled towards the fields after scaling the boundary wall of the house, the SHO said.

Following this, Kuldeep went inside one of the rooms and found the woman's body lying in a pool of blood.

Mr Sharma said prima facie it appeared that Ms Kaur was murdered with the intention of robbery.

Further investigation in the case was underway and raids were being conducted to arrest Manpreet, he said.

