Delhi Police Catches Robbery-Murder Accused Who Jumped Bail During Covid

A Delhi Police team tracked down the fugitive to Bihar's Muzaffarpur. (Representational)

An accused in a 2016 robbery and murder case, who jumped bail in 2020 and was on the run, has been arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar Muzaffarpur. According to report by news agency IANS, Vinod Sahani was granted bail during the Covid pandemic and he had been evading arrest since then.

Sahani is an accused in the robbery and murder case dating back to June 16, 2016. Five robbers entered a a farmhouse at DLF Chattarpur in south Delhi and stole valuables. The robbers killed Rohan Gupta, a 39-year-old businessman, when he tried to resist them. The accused were caught when they tried to escape because a neighbour had called in the cops after hearing noises from the farmhouse. The accused were charged under multiple sections, including those relating to murder and robbery.

Sahani was granted bail along with many other prisoners during the Covid pandemic. But after the bail period ended, he did not go back to jail. In December 2022, after police failed to reach him, Sahani was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

A team from the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch was given the task of tracking him down. The team got a tip-off that Sahani was hiding on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur. Accordingly, informers were asked to keep watch. Police recently got information that Sahani would step out of his hideout and travel on the highway. The team managed to finally nab him.

Sahani has told police during questioning that he was living in a shack and worked as a driver to earn a living. Sahani has another Arms Act case against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel, has praised the team for tracking down the fugitive. "The Delhi Police is committed to ensuring that those who try to escape the law will eventually be brought to justice," he said.