Punjab Court Grants Bail To British National In Terror Funding Case

A Punjab court on Thursday granted bail to a British national in a terror funding case.

A Punjab court on Thursday granted bail to a British national in a terror funding case.

The court in Faridkot granted bail as the Punjab Police failed to complete its investigation into the charges against Jagtar Singh Johal and another person, Taljit Singh, and submit its chargesheet within the stipulated period of 90 days.

Jagtar Singh Johal, 32, was arrested by the Punjab Police in November 2017 following accusations that he was involved in terror funding in the state.

The police claimed that Jagtar Singh Johal and others were behind the killings of Hindu leaders in Punjab in recent years and were providing funding for the same.

Taljit Singh is a resident of Glasgow, Scotland.

Jagtar Singh Johal's arrest led to a lot of controversy in the UK and Canada with several leaders of Indian-origin demanding his release.

Johal's arrest came soon after he got married.