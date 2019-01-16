Punjab Congress Chief Denies Getting False Cases Filed Against 2 Abohar Families

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar says Sukhbir Singh Badal made baseless allegations.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar today hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for claiming that two families have accused the Congress leader of getting "false cases" lodged against them for supporting the BJP.

Mr Jakhar said Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has brought "sheer dishonour" to his party post of president by siding with alleged victims.

"Sukhbir has made totally baseless allegations against me," Mr Jakhar said.

Akali Dal on Tuesday presented two Abohar families, which alleged that false cases were registered against them at the behest of Mr Jakhar for not supporting the Congress in the 2017 assembly polls.

The families of Mohinder Bathia and Satish Satija had alleged that false cases were being registered repeatedly against them.

The SAD president said the party would also move the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek an inquiry against Mr Jakhar.