Nobody Can Deny Navjot Sidhu's Contribution To Kartarpur Corridor: Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar said Kartarpur corridor was possible due to everybody's contribution.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar today said nobody could deny the contribution made by party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

However, he said it was everybody's contribution that made the project a reality.

"While you are talking of Navjot Singh Sidhu, I must say nobody can deny the contribution he has made. It cannot be ignored," Mr Jakhar said in response to a question that hoardings had surfaced in Amritsar, describing Mr Sidhu as the "real hero" for making the corridor a reality.

"Everybody knows what is a particular person's contribution to a particular cause," Mr Jakhar said speaking to the media on the sidelines of the special Punjab Assembly session held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

He said at the same time, people were also aware about the efforts made by successive Congress governments at the Centre in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also pursued the case, he said.

"It was his grandfather who renovated Shri Kartarpur Sahib. It was his father who made a sarovar at Nankana Sahib and it is he who has been pursuing this case," he said, adding that it was "everybody's contribution" that paid off with the blessings of almighty.

"If credit goes to somebody, it goes to Guru Nanak Dev ji with whose blessings we are seeing this happen," he said.

Mr Jakhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the opening of the corridor.

