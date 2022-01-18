Punjab Chief Minister's Nephew Raided: 'BJP Fake Raid', Says Rahul Gandhi

"We have #NoFear," his tweet said, along with the hashtag "#BJPFakeRaid".

Following raids on the house of Punjab Chief Minister's relative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP saying it's the ruling party's "favourite weapon because they themselves have things to hide". The raids are in connection with an old case, and come just weeks before state assembly elections, leading to speculation on social media of a political motive behind it.

Many opposition parties have also in the past accused the Narendra Modi-led government of misusing central agencies for political vendetta.

Mr Gandhi ended his short tweet by challenging the union government. "Not everyone is like you. We have #NoFear," his tweet said, along with hashtag "#BJPFakeRaid".

Conducting an ED raid is BJP's favourite weapon because they themselves have things to hide.



Not everyone is like you. We have #NoFear. #BJPFakeRaid — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate today raided Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's house in connection with an old illegal sand mining. 10 other places in Punjab were also searched early this morning.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case of money laundering and is investigating several people with political links, officials said.

The raids come in the middle of intense campaigning in Punjab, which will vote on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

While Mr Channi called it an attempt to put pressure on him just before the elections, the Congress party attacked the BJP saying that it was "insulting a Dalit" and defaming Punjab and Punjabiyat.

"They are targetting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We are ready to fight this. The same thing happened during West Bengal elections," Mr Channi had said.

The Congress has cited a March 7, 2018 FIR lodged in a mining case at the Rahon police station in Punjab to say that none of Mr Channi's relatives was named in it.

Illegal sand mining has been one of the talking points in the Punjab campaign. The ruling Congress has been accused by its former Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, of links to the trade.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has emerged as a strong challenge to the Congress in Punjab, has also targeted Chief Minister Channi over allegations of illegal sand mining in his constituency.

