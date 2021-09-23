Watch: Punjab Chief Minister's Impromptu Bhangra At College Event

The Chief Minister, in a yellow turban and an all-white outfit, was seen breaking into bhangra on stage

New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was seen dancing at an event in Punjab's Kapurthala today. The Chief Minister, in a yellow turban and an all-white outfit, was seen breaking into bhangra on stage in a video tweeted by the Punjab CMO.

"Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI enjoying Bhangra with the students of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala," read the tweet by the Chief Minister's office.

Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI enjoying Bhangra with the students of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. pic.twitter.com/r910EyLALs — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) September 23, 2021

The Chief Minister, along with the students dressed in vibrant folk-dance attire, was seen dancing to the tune of 'Bhangra Boliyan' by Punjabi singer Gurman Birdi.

Mr Channi took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday, becoming the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. The swearing-in came two days after Amarinder Singh's resignation, just four months ahead of an election in Punjab.

Several prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat and Navjot Singh Sidhu were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Mr Channi, a three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in Rupnagar district, is known to be close to Mr Sidhu.

His appointment is likely to help the party attract the votes of Dalit community in the elections. Nearly 32 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from the scheduled caste community.