Punjab Chief Minister's Chandigarh Residence Fined Rs 10,000 For Littering

House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Punjab chief minister's residence here for littering.

A challan has been issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh.

The house address mentioned in the challan is: House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.

Local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said he had been receiving complaints for some time from residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister's residence behind house number-7.

They were requested several times by the municipal corporation staff to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop.

Therefore, the challan has been issued, he said.

Media reports pertaining to challan issued by Municipal Corporation Chandigarh to the Punjab Chief Minister's residence for garbage is misleading, baseless and far away from the facts, said a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's office.

No such challan has been issued for the residence of the Chief Minister, said the spokesperson.

He said that as a fact of matter the challan has been issued to house number 7 in sector 2, which is currently with a para military force and is no way associated with the Chief Minister.

All the news reports regarding challan of Punjab CM residence are totally incorrect and misleading, he added.

